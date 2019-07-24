If yesterday took the gold medal, today gets the silver

A trough and associated frontal boundary moved through Sunday and Sunday night for widely scattered showers and storms. Temperatures were noticeably lower Sunday and the leading edge of drier air started seeping into northeast Kansas.

If Monday was comfortable, yesterday was even more so. The temperatures were 1-3 degrees lower and dew points were an additional 5-8 degrees lower. It was a day that we don’t see often this time of year. Spring-like weather made a comeback and it tries to linger for one more day.

Today will be very nice early. There may be a scattered cloud or two and wind becomes southeasterly causing afternoon temperatures to be just a little higher than the previous two days.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 82-85

Wind: S/SE 5-15

High pressure remains in control and the large upper high in the western part of the country will start easing our way. Temps and dew points will gradually begin to increase for Thursday, then even warmer and more humid weather should be expected by late week. I think the hottest temps we get will be around 91-93 degree for Friday through the weekend with partly cloudy conditions. That really just gets us back to near normal.

Rain chances will be essentially non-existent for another five or six days across northeast Kansas. There may be spotty showers or thunderstorms by Monday or Tuesday of next week. The probability looks low, but it will be our earlies chance for rain.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Our pattern begins to slowly change today and tomorrow……

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com