Immunization clinic in Shawnee County back to normal, including COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department Clinical Services Division has resumed its normal appointment scheduling process for all immunizations, including COVID vaccines, communicable disease, tuberculosis testing and treatment, and STD service.
Services will be provided at the 10th Street Clinic location at 2115 SW 10th Ave.
People can call (785) 251-5700 to schedule an appointment for the following operational hours:
Monday, Thursday, Friday
- 8:00am – 11:00am
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm
Tuesday
- 10:00am – 1:00pm
- 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Wednesday
- 8:00am – 11:00am
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm