Stormont Vail plans to add metal detector, more security guards to ER
K-State basketball beats Monmouth 73-54
Man found outside a juveniles home charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation
Tests reveal staph, bacteria on everyday items like phones
Wichita Wind Surge the official new team name of Wichita baseball
Harden scores 47 points, Rockets beat Clippers 102-93
K-State basketball beats Monmouth 73-54
Hot start helps No. 18 Ohio State rout No. 10 Villanova
Wichita Wind Surge the official new team name of Wichita baseball
With contract extension ahead, Chiefs’ owner hopes to keep Mahomes for ‘his entire career’
Tests reveal staph, bacteria on everyday items like phones
Topeka man creates Facebook group, podcast to spread positivity in Topeka
Washburn University String Orchestra selects Classical music for their Fall Concert
St. Jude partners break ground on new home
Manhattan ice skating rink opens to the public
Pet Advice: What you need to know about kennel cough
Impeachment Inquiry
LIVE: Watch testimony in Trump impeachment inquiry
Trending Stories
Family of 15-year-old teen shot and killed in southeast Topeka speaks out
Union Pacific bringing steam locomotive to Kansas to celebrate 150th anniversary
Topeka police identify duo killed in Tuesday shooting
Topeka police investigating second deadly shooting in matter of minutes
Board of Education passes new requirements for teaching students with dyslexia