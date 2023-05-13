EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia Police are investigating a report of an adult inappropriately touching others at an Emporia Middle School dance last night.

In a release, police say they have conducted several interviews and are reviewing security videos inside the school.

Now, they are asking anyone who may have firsthand information to come forward. They are encouraging students and parents to contact the Emporia Police Department at (620) 343-4225, then leave your name and phone number so that a detective can contact you for more details.

Police also say the USD 253 Emporia School District is cooperating with the investigatiom…as well as the accused suspect who has not been named at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more information as is becomes available.



