Indiana toddler died in hot van

(WTHR) A 21-month-old girl died near Brownsburg, Indiana Sunday after being left in a minivan.

The family told investigators they had returned home from church in the afternoon and believed that someone had taken the toddler out of the car and put her down for a nap.

“At this point, it seems to be a horrible tragedy,” said Hendricks County Sheriff’s Captain Amanda Goings.

According to the sheriff’s department, the family, two parents and five children had gotten home hours earlier.

“They got the family out of the vehicle. The members of the family out of the vehicle and it was believed that all the children were out of the vehicle and eventually the family members went into the home to nap,” Goings said.

When the family awoke later, a search for the child ensued. They eventually located her in the family’s Honda Odyssey van.

