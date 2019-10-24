Head-on crash injures 5, closes HWY 177 south of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers are rerouting traffic on Highway 177 Thursday evening after a head-on crash occurred south of Manhattan.

KHP Troopers told KSNT that the crash occurred on Highway 177 south of I-70 when a car crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck by a vehicle around 3:07 p.m.

One car remained on the highway and the other came to a stop in an embankment.

The crash injured five people and left three of those in serious condition. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Troopers said all involved were wearing their seatbelts.

KHP troopers are working with Riley County Police and Geary County Sheriff’s Office to reroute traffic as the highway is shut down at this time.

The highway is closed north of Old Hwy 18 for at least two miles.