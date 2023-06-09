MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Riley County inmate was arrested on child sex crimes for involvement with a minor online while in jail.

A 39-year-old man from Abilene was arrested on June 8 after officers found he engaged in inappropriate acts with a 15-year-old girl online, according to the Riley County Police Department.

The suspect was arrested on charges of electronic solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated intimidation of a witness, contributing to a child’s misconduct and promoting obscenity to a child, according to RCPD.

The suspect was already being held for failure to appear charges with a bond of $201,000. The additional charges hold a bond of $500,000, now putting the total bond amount at $701,000, according to RCPD.

The department said no further information will be released because of the nature of the crime.