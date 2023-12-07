WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man awaiting trial for murder in Sedgwick County has died at the jail.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office says onsite medical personnel began life-saving measures, and EMS was called to the jail.

However, the man was pronounced dead, by what the sheriff’s office says appears to be suicide by self-strangulation. Per regulations, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will investigate along with the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division.

The man had been held at the jail since his arrest on Aug. 26 for capital murder. The sheriff’s office is not releasing his identity until his family has been notified.