TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Joshua W. Renfro was placed on escape status around 9 p.m. Sunday after walking away from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Renfro, 39, was reported missing when he could not be located at the minimum-security unit. He is serving a 30-month sentence for a 2020 violation of an extended protection order conviction in Allen County. Renfro has four prior convictions dating back to 2001.

Renfro is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 175 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his torso, neck, hands, arms and legs.

Anyone with information on Stroede can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.