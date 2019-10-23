Inmate flees custody at Shawnee County jail

Topeka, KAN. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County inmate in the minimum-custody Corrections Annex fled from custody around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Deputy Director Major Timothy Phelps.

Local law enforcement is working to return Hugh Adam Wilson III, 40, into custody. Law enforcement is also considering escape charges.

Wilson was originally booked on felony drug possession charges, multiple misdemeanor traffic charges, and municipal bench warrants on October 10th. He was also sentenced on a misdemeanor probation violation.

Major Phelps says the agency has no reason to believe Wilson is a threat to the public. The agency is working with local law enforcement on Wilson’s return to custody.

KSNT News is in close contact with officials for any additional information.