TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Secretary of State incumbent Scott Schwab as he discusses his priorities for his next term if elected.

He also addresses ballot boxes, the Vote Anywhere Law, and give his take on the recent lawsuits against his administration.

Plus, Attorneys Amii Castle and Josh Ney gives their thoughts on whether they believe the Kansas Supreme Court Justice retention vote is the next battleground for abortion rights.

And, local community leader and performer S.J. Hazim has a creative way to get Kansans to get out to the polls.

