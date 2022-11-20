TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Kansas families who say they are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability (I/DD) Waiver waitlist.

While the average wait time about nine years, one family reports being on the list for over 15 years. The waiver allows families to provide services for their loved ones with disabilities. Until the waiver wait times are decreased, many Kansas families continue to pay significant costs in order to secure services they need.

Mike Burgess with the Disability Rights Center of Kansas also joins the show to discuss the organization’s “End the Wait” campaign, and the effects of the long wait times on Kansas families.

