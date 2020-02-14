Insulin pump recalled due to one death, multiple injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Defective insulin pumps have caused one death and a thousand injuries.

More than 300,000 insulin pumps have been recalled due to a potentially deadly malfunction.

The medical device company Medtronic recalled its mini-med 600-series insulin pumps after issues with incorrect dosing.

The affected devices include the 630-G model, distributed between September 2016 and October 2019 and the 670-G distributed between June 2017 and August 2019, according to Medtronic.

The FDA said the pumps may have a broken or missing retainer ring, which can cause the over- or under-delivery of insulin.

Medtronic users that would like more information should call Medtronic’s 24-hour support line at 877-585-0166.

Authorities said they’ve identified this issue as a class one recall, which is the most serious, due to the potential of serious death or injury.