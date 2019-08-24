International tourist may have brought measles to Disneyland

Mickey and Minnie Mouse take turns slicing Mickeys 60th birthday cake during festivities at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Nov. 18, 1988. 4,000 children from all over the world were invited to help take part in the celebration. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Public health officials say people who visited Disneyland and other Southern California tourist spots last week may have been exposed to measles.

Officials say a teenage girl from New Zealand had the highly contagious disease and may have spread it during her visit – although so far no related cases have been reported.

The girl arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 11, stayed at an Anaheim hotel, visited Disneyland, the Disney California Adventure Park, Universal Studios, the Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds in Hollywood and the Santa Monica Pier before flying home Aug. 15.

Health officials say it can take up to 21 days after exposure for symptoms to appear.

Measles cases are rising around the world. New Zealand health officials say they’re dealing with the worst outbreak there in two decades.