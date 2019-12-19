At least 1 dead in shooting near Russian security agency headquarters

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Handgun Pistol Shooting Generic_1545056184941.jpg.jpg

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s main security agency says shots have been fired near its headquarters in downtown Moscow and that one person has died.

The agency, the Federal Security Service but better known as the FSB, says the shooter in the Thursday incident has been “neutralized” — a term widely used to reference when an assailant is killed.

The agency, which is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, also said two people were wounded.

Russian news agencies said President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the shooting.

The FSB said the shooting occurred at a building directly behind its headquarters on Lubyanka Square.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories