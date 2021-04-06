Austria: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in balcony collapse

BERLIN (AP) — A woman has died in Austria and two others were seriously injured after an apartment balcony collapsed, police said Tuesday.

Police in Upper Austria province, west of Vienna, said the balcony in the town of Lenzing collapsed Monday afternoon and the four people who were on it fell about 3 1/2 meters (11 1/2 feet).

A 55-woman was flown to a hospital in Linz, where she died on Monday night. Her 4-year-old grandson was only slightly hurt, but the boy’s mother and another woman who was visiting were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the roughly 60-year-old balcony’s collapse wasn’t immediately clear.