TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II remains under round-the-clock medical supervision at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

According to reports, doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” and members of the royal family, including the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and the Queen’s grandson, Prince William, are on their way to Scotland.

With more than 70 years on the throne, most alive today will have only seen the queen as Britain’s monarch, but who is next in line?

Prince Charles will become king if the queen gives up her throne, retires or dies. Next in line after him is his eldest son, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Prince George is third in line to the throne, after his father and grandfather.

The royals have made a number of changes to succession rules over the years, making it difficult to keep track of whose next in line.

Up until Duchess Kate’s pregnancy, the crown was passed from monarch to eldest son. Since King George VI had no son, his eldest daughter, Elizabeth, became queen.

But the Succession to the Crown Act was created in 2013, before Prince George was born, to make succession to the throne based on birth order, not gender.

Now, Princess Charlotte will be fourth in line to the throne, and Prince Louis will be fifth. William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, is sixth in line, and his son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will be seventh with his little sister, Lilibet right behind him.

A number of others are in line to claim the throne. Here are the top 25 in the line of succession: