Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Jefferson Awards
Remarkable Women
Someone You Should Know
Health Check
Education 21st Century
Cute Kid
Our News Team
Top Stories
KCK couple killed in Christmas Day crash were parents of judge, in-laws of police chief
Top Stories
Governor Kelly to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot Wednesday
Kansas reports 6,373 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday
2.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Wichita Monday morning
Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
TARC Winter Wonderland Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Olympics 2021
Masters Report
Top Stories
Florida’s Grimes, Toney opt out of Cotton Bowl, enter draft
Top Stories
Washington releases 2019 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins
Odd became normal: sports’ masked road trip to the unknown
Nets’ Dinwiddie to have surgery for partially torn right ACL
Stanford passes first real test, remains atop women’s Top 25
Community
Contests
Home For The Holidays
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Buy Local
Visit Downtown Topeka
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
TARC Winter Wonderland Cam
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
Lone Star NYE
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 @ 4
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Financial Insights
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
Topeka Zoo accepting Christmas tree donations for animal enrichment, recycling
Video
Top Stories
China sentences lawyer who reported on coronavirus outbreak to 4 years
Top Stories
Multiple people found dead in Arkansas home on Christmas night
Video
5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy in St. Pete
Video
‘Downtown’ by Petula Clark played from RV prior to Nashville explosion
Beyoncé donating $5K grants to those facing evictions, foreclosures due to COVID-19
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Page 2
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
International
Posted:
Dec 14, 2020 / 11:15 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2020 / 11:15 AM CST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Trending Stories
Criminal charges filed against Topeka woman accused of killing her father
Woman, 1-year-old child taken to hospital after crash on I-70
Weather
Topeka Police investigate suspicious death Sunday, one arrest made
After heart transplant, loss of best friend, Jackson Heights senior finds courage to run
Video