Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
International
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 11:47 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 11:47 AM CST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.
