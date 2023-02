TEWKESBURY, EN – People gathered in a town in Gloucestershire, England, to watch starling murmurations on Saturday, January 28, video shows.

Tewkesbury became a hotspot for murmurations in January, according to the BBC. Local media said residents reported several large murmurations, which prompted people to travel to the area.

Wendy Turbull, who captured this video, said she traveled from Birmingham with the hope of seeing the starlings take flight.