TOPEKA (KSNT) - The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka.

"The Mounted Posse is a group of volunteers from Shawnee County and surrounding counties that come together with their love for horses that want to help out the citizens of Shawnee County,” Shane Hoobler, Shawnee County Under Sheriff, said. “They will ride in parades, perform security functions, represent the Sheriff’s Department at National Night Out. They are an ambassador for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.”