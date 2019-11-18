Georgian police move to disperse large protest in Tbilisi

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in riot gear in the country of Georgia are trying to push thousands of demonstrators away from the parliament building in the capital on the second day of sizeable protests over the failure of promised election reforms.

Officers in black helmets and riot shields advanced down Rustaveli Prospekt, Tbilisi’s main avenue, while other police jostled with demonstrators trying to storm into the parliament.

The protests Monday were sparked by last week’s vote in parliament against a proposed change to the country’s electoral system to ensure that all seats in the legislature are assigned by proportional representation, instead of around half.

The change had been promised by the governing Georgian Dream party in the wake of massive demonstrations in June.