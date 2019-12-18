Germany bans so-called gay conversion therapy for minors

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is banning so-called gay conversion therapy for minors, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said Wednesday, saying the practice that purports to make patients straight has no scientific basis and often causes psychological harm.

Merkel’s Cabinet also outlawed the use of conversion therapy with adults who have diminished decision-making capabilities and barred advertisements for conversion therapy services, spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

“The government’s goal is to protect people’s right to sexual self-determination,” Seibert said.

The professional practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation has been banned in several U.S. states.