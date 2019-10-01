Greek authorities seize drug stash on Aegean islet, arrest 4

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek officials say they have seized 1.2 tons of marijuana stashed by a smuggling gang on a remote Aegean islet and arrested four suspected gang members following a high-speed chase at sea.

Authorities also confiscated two high-powered speedboats allegedly used in the chase by members of the Albania-based ring.

Police said Tuesday that the gang shipped Albanian-produced marijuana to Turkey through Greek waters. This was then allegedly swapped for heroin, which was shipped back in the same way to Albania for export to other countries.

The crackdown, concluded over the weekend, involved a flotilla of 10 coast guard patrol boats and four aircraft.

The coast guard located the drugs Monday in a cave on uninhabited Piperi, near the northwestern island of Alonnisos. where the gang had cached them.