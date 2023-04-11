An Italian land artist marked the 50th anniversary of the death of Spanish painter Pablo Picasso in early April by creating out a giant portrait of the artist in a field in northern Italy.

This footage from the artist, Dario Gambarin, shows him drawing the image on paper before producing the finished work in Castagnaro, a farming area in the northern Italian region of Verona.

Gambarin told Storyful the portrait was made freehand with farming equipment including a tractor and a plow and was 269,098 square feet (25,000 square meters) in size.

“I wanted to dedicate this colossal portrait to Picasso because he is one of those masters from whom one never stops learning,” said Gambarin. “And as Picasso once claimed: ‘the main enemy of creativity is common sense’. I too do what can’t be done in order to learn how to do it,” he said.

Gambarin’s previous artworks include land portraits of Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Greta Thunberg, and Leonardo da Vinci.