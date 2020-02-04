Skip to content
Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died
International
Posted:
Feb 3, 2020 / 09:54 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2020 / 09:54 PM CST
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died.
