Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of engaging in historical revisionism on World War II but said during a visit to Poland on Tuesday that a strong Europe needs to remain open to honest dialogue with Moscow.

Macron addressed students and faculty members at Jagiellonian University in Krakow on the second day of his trip to Poland. The French leader condemned the Kremlin's recent efforts to blame the outbreak of World War II on acts by Poland and some western European governments.