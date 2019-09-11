New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka tribute

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CNN) — Halfway across the world on the anniversary of 9/11, the bravery and sacrifice of first responders who rushed into the terror were honored.

Firefighters in New Zealand performed a traditional haka dance in Auckland on Wednesday.

343 New York City firefighters died responding to the terror attack 18 years ago.

More than 200 firefighters climbed the stairs of the 328-meter high Sky Tower in Auckland to honor their New York City counterparts.

A memorial service also took place before they began the trek up the tower.