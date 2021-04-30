Noel Clarke vows to change for better but denies misconduct

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009 file photo, British actor and director Noel Clarke, displays his Orange Rising Star Award at the British Academy Film Awards 2009 at The Royal Opera House in London, England. Britain’s motion picture academy on Thursday April 29, 2021, suspended actor-director Noel Clarke after a newspaper reported that multiple women had accused him of sexual harassment or bullying. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

LONDON (AP) — British actor-director Noel Clarke said Friday he would be seeking professional help to “change for the better,” after 20 women accused him of sexual harassment, intimidation and bullying.

Clarke, who starred in “Doctor Who” and created the film trilogy “Kidulthood,” “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood,” said he “vehemently” denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports, however, have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize,” he said in a statement. “To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

Clarke, 45, issued the statement a day after The Guardian newspaper said it had spoken to 20 women who accused him of misconduct including sexual harassment, unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate behavior on set and bullying. The newspaper named several of the women.

After the allegations were published, Britain’s motion picture academy suspended Clarke’s membership and his award for outstanding British contribution to cinema, given to him earlier this month, “immediately and until further notice.”

Broadcaster Sky said it was halting work with Clarke, and television channel ITV pulled the final episode of the crime series “Viewpoint,” which stars Clarke and was due for broadcast on Friday. The broadcaster said it had “a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimization.”