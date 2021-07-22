Olympic Games opening ceremony director fired for past Holocaust comments

The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOKYO (KSNT) – The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games fired opening ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi Thursday after a joke he made about the Holocaust in 1998 surfaced, according to a tweet from the Associated Press.

The joke came during a comedy show from 1998. Tokyo 2020 officials said they became aware of the joke Wednesday morning, with the firing coming just over 24 hours before the opening ceremony is scheduled to begin, according to the Associated Press.

Olympic composer Keigo Oyamada, was also forced to resign for past bullying of classmates, according to the Associated Press. Oyamada’s music was set to be used during the opening ceremony but will no longer be played.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 23, at 7 a.m. ET.