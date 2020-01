VATICAN CITY (KSNT) — The Pope got a unique gift from a Kansas City Bishop on Thursday.

Bishop James Johnston of the Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese presented Pope Francis with a Patrick Mahomes jersey, according to the Catholic News Service.

Bishop Johnston gifted the jersey during a visit with the Pope at the Vatican, CNS reported.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead Kansas City in the AFC Championship game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at 2:05 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.