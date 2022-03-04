KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.N. and Ukrainian officials say no radiation was released from a Russian attack at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the facility. Russian forces are still pressing their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general said Friday the building hit by a Russian “projectile” at the plant was “not part of the reactor” but instead a training center at the plant. Nuclear officials from Sweden to China also said no radiation spikes had been reported.