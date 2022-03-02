Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Wednesday as Russia’s military assault on Ukraine was in its seventh day.

ANNOUNCED BY RUSSIAN AUTHORITIES

— A Kremlin spokesman says a Russian delegation will be ready on Wednesday evening to resume talks with Ukrainian officials about the war. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “in the second half of the day, closer to evening, our delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators.”

— Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed Wednesday that the airstrike on a TV tower in the capital of Kyiv did not hit any residential buildings.

— Moscow made new threats of escalation, days after raising the specter of nuclear war. A top Kremlin official warned that the West’s “economic war” against Russia could turn into a “real one.”

ANNOUNCED BY UKRAINIAN AUTHORITIES

— Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia’s escalation of attacks on crowded cities as a blatant terror campaign.

— Zelenskyy expressed outrage Wednesday at the attack on the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial, and concern that other historically significant and religious sites, such as St. Sophia’s Cathedral, could be targeted.

— The Ukrainian state emergency service said there was a Russian strike on the regional police and intelligence headquarters. It said three people were wounded.

— Ukrainian UNIAN news agency quoted the health administration chief of the northern city of Chernihiv as saying two cruise missiles hit a hospital there. The hospital’s main building suffered damage, Serhiy Pivovar said, and authorities were working to determine the casualty toll.

— In Zhytomyr, a city about 140 kilometers (85 miles) west of Kyiv, a Russian airstrike hit a residential area near a hospital late Tuesday, Mayor Serih Sukhomlin said in a Facebook video. Ukraine’s emergency services said the strike killed at least two people, set three homes on fire and broke the windows in the hospital.

— Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that Belarussian troops are concentrated close to the countries’ border.

ANNOUNCED BY OFFICIALS ELSEWHERE

— U.S. President Joe Biden warned that if the Russian leader didn’t “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.

— Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said more than 2,000 civilians have died, though it was impossible to verify that claim. The U.N. human rights office says it has recorded the deaths of 136 civilians, including 13 children, in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

— China won’t join the United States and European governments in imposing financial sanctions on Russia, the country’s bank regulator said.

— Human Rights Watch said it documented a cluster bomb attack outside a hospital in Ukraine’s east in recent days. Residents also reported the use of such weapons in Kharkiv and Kiyanka village. The Kremlin denied using cluster bombs.

— China says one of its citizens was shot and injured while evacuating from Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the incident occurred on Tuesday while the person was leaving on their own.

— Britain’s Defense Ministry said it had seen an increase in Russian air and artillery strikes on populated urban areas over the past two days.

— Russia claimed its military has taken control of the area around Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant. That’s according to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog. .

— A senior Western intelligence official estimated more than 5,000 Russian soldiers have been captured or killed, although overall soldier death tolls remained unclear.

— UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said Tuesday in Geneva that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion. The number was up from a count of more than 500,000 a day earlier.

DIRECTLY WITNESSED

— Three boys injured by apparent Russian shelling while they were playing Wednesday were rushed into a regional hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol. One of the boys had lost his legs, and died soon after arrival, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene. The other two were rushed into surgery and then intensive care. The boys, all born in 2006, had been playing soccer and hanging out near School No. 29 in Mariupol when the shelling hit, family members told The AP. A woman with severe wounds to her face from the same strike was also brought to the hospital.

— Russian shelling hit civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. In video verified by the AP, explosions burst through a residential area of the city.

— The administration headquarters in Kharkiv’s city center also was targeted. Images showed the building badly damaged by a powerful explosion that blew up part of its roof. Closed-circuit television footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, with a few cars rolling out of the billowing smoke. An emergency official said the bodies of at least six people had been pulled from the ruins and at least 20 other people were wounded.

— Images showed a TV tower in Kyiv on fire. Ukraine officials said a Russian strike on the tower killed five people and left five more wounded. Local media had reported Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly after the strike. An official with Zelenskyy’s office said some channels had resumed broadcasting.

— Powerful blasts could be heard Tuesday night in central Kyiv. People on the ground reported car alarms were set off by the blasts, a first in the central part of the capital city where Russian forces are encroaching.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine