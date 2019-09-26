South Sudan launches mobile money to boost recovery from war

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan has launched mobile money, the ability to send and receive funds by phone, in an attempt to boost the economy after a five-year civil war killed almost 400,000 people. But many challenges need to be overcome before the practice becomes widespread, including high illiteracy rates and a lack of ID cards needed for people to register with the service.

In recent weeks the streets of the capital, Juba, have filled with ads urging people to start banking from their phones.

The companies are relying on people who have already used mobile money in neighboring countries like Kenya and Uganda to persuade hesitant locals that it is a more financially secure option than carrying cash.