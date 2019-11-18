Spain: men convicted in rape case stand trial in 2nd case

MADRID (AP) — Four Spanish men convicted earlier this year of raping a woman in a notorious case are standing trial on charges of sexual abuse in a separate incident.

The men had a WhatsApp group named “La Manada,” or “The Animal Pack,” and are currently serving 15-year sentences handed down by the Supreme Court for raping an 18-year-old woman during Pamplona’s San Fermin festival in 2016.

The case earned renown because lower courts convicted them of lesser crimes.

Prosecutors allege the men sexually abused a 21-year-old woman in Cordoba the same year as the Pamplona case, after driving her home from a night club and when she was unconscious. Prosecutors say the men made a video of the assault.

The men pleaded not guilty Monday and exercised their right not to testify.

