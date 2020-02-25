The Latest: ‘Where’s the goat?’ is refrain at Indian banquet

Indian presidential bodyguards wait to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump for a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to India (all times local):

5 p.m.

In India where cows are sacred, the refrain at Tuesday’s banquet for President Donald Trump will be “Where’s the goat?”

Trump likes steak, hamburgers and meatloaf, but he’s going to be plied in New Delhi with goat meat — marinated overnight to steep in the flavors — at a state banquet ending his two-day visit to India.

A spokesman for India’s president’s office says the chefs will dish out appetizers and main courses to about 90 guests with a careful combination of spices to suit Indian and American palates.

Dinner will begin with a mandarin orange edible-gold-leafed “amuse-bouche” and appetizers will include lemon coriander soup, fish tikka and Cajun-spiced salmon. The main courses include lentils and goat meat plus a mushroom dish, mint yogurt and briyani for vegetarians. For those with a sweet tooth, the ceremonial dinner will end with servings of India sweet pancakes, hazelnut apple pie with salty caramel sauce and vanilla ice-cream.

1:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling his trip to India “unforgettable,” “extraordinary” and an expression of “love” as he delivers a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral talks.

Trump announced that India has signed a deal to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced military equipment, including helicopters. And he says the two leaders made progress on what he describes as a “comprehensive trade deal” after talks.

Trump also says he and first lady Melania Trump “have been awed by the majesty of India” and will ”always remember the magnificent welcome” they received upon their arrival.

Modi, meanwhile, says the two had a productive exchange on issues including defense cooperation, energy and technology and said talks will continue.

He says that he and Trump have now met five times over the past eight months and said ties between the two nations is the “most important partnership of the 21st century.”

___

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is lavishing praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Indian people love him “and that’s a good thing.”

Trump joked Tuesday that the thousands of people who joined the two leaders Monday at a huge stadium where there more for Modi than himself. Modi was re-elected with a huge mandate, leading his Hindu nationalist party to a massive victory in the 2019 election.

Speaking at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Trump said that “every time” he mentioned Modi’s name there were cheers, “so they love you in India and that’s a good thing.”

On the second day of his whirlwind trip, Trump described his visit as “amazing in every sense of the word.” And he says progresses is being made on trade, fighter jet purchases and energy.

___

11:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tossed colorful flower petals on a memorial to Mohandas Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi during a wreath laying ceremony.

The two scooped handfuls of the petals— Trump with gusto — their shoes off in a sign of respect. The memorial is at Raj Ghat where the famed independence leader was cremated after his assassination in 1948.

Trump also signed a guest book and was presented with a bust of Gandhi as Indian music played on a loudspeaker.

They ended the visit planting a tree at the site.

___

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is kicking off his second day in India with an elaborate outdoor welcome ceremony in front of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi.

The president’s armored car, nicknamed “The Beast,” was welcomed with cannon fire and accompanied by a parade of colorfully-dressed soldiers on horseback as it arrived at the palace. The welcome ceremony included hundreds of military officials, marching with instruments and swords.

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to talk trade and other issues Tuesday as the president’s two-day visit to the subcontinent delves into substance after opening with a heavy dose of pomp and pageantry.

The jam-packed day will include a joint statement with Modi, meetings with business leaders and embassy official, a press conference and a state dinner.