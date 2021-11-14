Traveling internationally this holiday season? Make sure you check out this website

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the recent reopening of international travel to the United States, there are some added steps due to COVID-19 to be aware of, according to government travel experts.

Some countries require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Canada, for example, requires a negative test to enter the country, and if you want to get out of a mandatory 14-day quarantine, proof of vaccination is needed. Others, such as those visiting Mexico, don’t have to test negative for entry.

One aspect of travel guidelines includes the potential for a longer trip home. For any traveler heading to the U.S. from a foreign country, federal travel officials now require proof of a negative COVID-19 test before you board your flight.

Wherever you are going, the U.S. embassy page will have the most up to date information regarding your visit. Simply search for the country you are visiting, and look for the COVID updates section.