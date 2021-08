JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) - A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday evening on a highway in Jackson County, according to the local sheriff's office.

The plane landed around 8:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75 near the intersection with 142nd Street, in between Hoyt and Mayetta. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the 1991 Bonanza V35 was flying from Topeka to Omaha, Neb. when it lost its engine. The landing closed the highway down to one lane for northbound traffic briefly.