TOPEKA (KSNT) - While many are spending these hot days by the pool, the staff at Shawnee North Aquatic Center in Topeka are taking precautions when it comes to their lifeguards since they spend most of their day out in the heat.

"We do a safety break when the heat gets extreme that way they can get into the facility, cool off," Center Supervisor David Allacher said. "We also have bucket hats for them to wear that way it keeps it off their shoulders and their face."