TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Water Department announced Wednesday that road repairs on 17th street will close the intersection for the next four weeks.

The intersection of 17th Street and Atwood Ave. was closed Wednesday afternoon, but Atwood Ave. is open to 17th St. Terrace.

While TWD does not know how long the repairs will last, they expect it will take around four weeks to complete.