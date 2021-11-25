Two dead after fiery train vs. car crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a train and a car collided Thursday evening, killing two.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in a rural area south of W. 255th St. and east of 169 Highway. Two people who were in the car were killed after the collision according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The Captain at the crash scene said that part of the train and the vehicle involved in the crash both caught fire after impact.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.