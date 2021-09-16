Investigation underway after Topeka inmate dies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An investigation is underway in a 38-year-old inmate’s death at the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center.

Marshall Stewart, IV was declared deceased at Stormont-Vail Hospital at 5:35 p.m. Thursday evening according to a spokesman with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

“At approximately 4:40 p.m. this afternoon, a medical emergency was called in a general population module of the Adult Detention Center. Inmate Stewart was found on the floor of the dayroom area in apparent medical distress. Security and nursing staff began medical intervention efforts for an apparent heart attack until emergency services arrived at approximately 4:50 p.m. Emergency personnel then assumed intervention efforts and transported him to Stormont-Vail hospital, where he was later declared deceased.” Maj. Timothy Phelps – Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Stewart was booked into the adult detention center on June 27 on multiple charges, including murder in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor probation violation.

Those charges are linked to the death of Bradley Bellinder, 51, whom Topeka police found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on June 24.

Stewart’s death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a requirement under Kansas law anytime any unexplained death occurs in a correctional facility.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections will also conduct an administrative investigation for internal purposes.