Investigation underway after Topeka inmate found unresponsive in cell

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 58-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Monday afternoon at the Shawnee County adult detention Center.

The inmate, Curley Anderson Jr., was rushed to Topeka’s Stormont Vail Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Inmate Anderson, a 58 year old black male was booked into the adult detention center on October 15, 2021. His charges include Aggravated battery, Driving while license suspended, and Reckless driving. At approximately 4:14 p.m. this afternoon, a medical emergency was called in the Medical module of the Adult Detention Center. Inmate Anderson was found unresponsive in a cell, in apparent medical distress. Security and nursing staff began medical intervention efforts until emergency services arrived at approximately 4:19 p.m. Emergency personnel then assumed intervention efforts and transported him to Stormont-Vail hospital, where he was later declared deceased.” MAJ. TIMOTHY PHELPS – SHAWNEE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Anderson’s death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a requirement under Kansas law anytime any unexplained death occurs in a correctional facility.