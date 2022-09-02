What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain tonight

Sunny and warm Labor Day weekend

Little to no rain chances

Most will hold on to clear skies through the evening although there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and maybe even storms late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The best chance looks to be for the eastern counties and any rain looks to be out by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will dip down into the middle 60s for the night.

Dry conditions will remain for Saturday and much of the holiday weekend. For Saturday, temperatures will drop maybe a few degrees into the middle to upper 80s with winds picking up from the North at 10-15 mph providing a cooler breeze.

Afternoon highs near average continue through the rest of the extended weekend with middle to upper 80s Sunday and near 90° by Labor Day itself. Overall, it looks like a great forecast for any “end of summer” activities you may have planned!

Heading into early next week we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush