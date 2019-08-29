It becomes hot and muggy ahead of possible strong storms tonight

Temperatures dipped into the upper 50s Tuesday morning with a clear sky and light wind. Sunshine was prevalent, and the less humid air was terrific.

We experienced even cooler numbers early Wednesday with our dry, stable air in place. Some communities had temperatures as low as 50-53. It became near perfect with a clear sky, light wind and really low moisture content. Despite reaching the mid 80s, it felt great the entire day.

Today we undergo a major transition from a taste of fall back to summer. Dew points will be so much higher, the wind will become stronger and we’ll likely be hot this afternoon with highs approaching 90 degrees in some areas…especially across our western counties.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 87-91

Wind: S/SW 12-22

There may even be a few showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning. Some of those will be strong and possibly severe. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible in the Friday and Saturday period and temps will remain in the 76-80 degree zone.

There could easily be some rain and lightning toward the start of the Kansas game in Lawrence. That scenario might cause a delay. Most showers should be out of the area by Saturday night for the K. State game in Manhattan.

Clearing should take place Saturday night. Expect more sunshine and 80s for Sunday and Labor Day. Average highs are still in the mid to upper 80s, and hard to believe that we’ll be in September this weekend.

It will become rather uncomfortable today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

