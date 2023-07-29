TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veterans gathered at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard Saturday morning to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War’s end. They shared stories and reflected on wartime experiences.

For one of those veterans, Lewis “Wayne” McNary of Oskaloosa, Kansas, recounting moments from the Korean War in a room full of comrades brought mixed emotions.

“It means a great deal to me because it brings back a lot of memories, good and bad,” Wayne said.

Remembering the more unpleasant memories is an emotional experience for Wayne. But regardless of the context, he finds it important to share his stories with others.

“One of the good ones is I got to shake President Truman’s hand in Baltimore, Maryland at Edgewood Arsenal in 1950,” Wayne said. “He ate dinner across the table from me in the mess hall. He said if the food wasn’t good enough for him, it wasn’t good enough for military men.”

Military men just like Wayne himself, who endured Korea’s harsh conditions and cold temperatures without taking a break.

“I did not take R&R [rest and recuperation] because I didn’t want to lose where I was at, I wanted to be with my buddies,” Wayne said. “I didn’t want to take a chance on that. And besides, I thought I was doing a great job for the military, and I didn’t want to lose the honor.”

At the time, Wayne was only 19-years-old. On Saturday, at 91-years-old, he was joined by his son Rodney McNary, who said the anniversary celebration was something he would never miss.

“You need to support your veterans,” Rodney said. “You know, they fought for this country. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be free today.”

Both Rodney and Wayne emphasized how important it is for surviving veterans to share their stories. They want others, especially younger generations, to know what it truly means to serve in the military.