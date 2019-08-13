It should feel much better today than it did yesterday

Storms hit some spots of northeast Kansas about 24 hours ago. Some locations experienced heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind near 50mph while others got a light shower around sunrise.

It became very hot and muggy for the start of our work week, and numerous counties had a Heat Advisory posted for heat index values of 103-108. Even with some afternoon clouds, many locations still reached the mid 90s. Dew points that were in the mid 70s will come down as a front passes so midweek will feel so much better.

Another overnight storm complex is trying to impact some early this morning, but the main impact is well south. Any thunderstorms will be gone by school bus time with a partly cloudy sky. It will be muggy early, but a north wind will bring the humidity levels down for the afternoon.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 87-90

Wind: N 10-15

We likely get a two day break from heat and humidity. Expect pleasant late-August conditions late today through Thursday before high pressure to the south begins to build back into Kansas.



Highs may approach 90 degrees Friday with low 90s through the upcoming weekend. It will gradually become breezy and muggy as well. Spotty storms may occur in that period as well as upper waves glide near or across. Probabilities are too low right now to make much of a headline.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

It should feel a bit better in the days ahead and drive carefully in school zones…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com