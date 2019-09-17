‘It’ll be a whole new chapter for us’: Eureka football to play first home game

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a homecoming more than a year in the making.

Eureka football players will soon kick off on their own turf after a tornado destroyed their field and nearly everything surrounding it in 2018.

This team is resilient. They haven’t had a home game since 2017.

After a season of playing on the road, the Tornadoes say this will give them even more reason to bring on the “W”.

“It’ll be a whole new chapter for us,” said Justin Zimmers, a senior on the Eureka football team.

“It feels great,” said Lane Neighbors, a Eureka football player. “I miss the feeling of being on the field.”

September 27 is the first day cleats will be hitting the grass again at Eureka High School’s football field.

“It truly is a homecoming,” said Zimmers. “So it’ll be something really awesome to have until everybody. It’ll be a great story to tell.”

This is the first time in more than a year the guys will have home field advantage

“It’s been rough for a lot of us for going to different towns and playing at different places,” said Zimmers.

Their turf went from being full of debris to closer to completion Monday.

“Sod laid down several weeks ago, they just got done putting up the bleachers, both sides I believe today,” said Brendan Ptacek, the assistant coach. “They got the scoreboard up today.”

“I think it looks better than it was before the tornado, and I’m just excited to play,” said Cade Larkum, one of the team captains.

Even though the players say they’ve put their heart into every game regardless of where they played, they’re relieved to make it back where it all matters.

“We have fans that travel, but they’re getting kind of tired of that,” said Neighbors. “And, I think they’re ready to see us play here.”

And in case you’re wondering what their plans are for their first home game, you’ll just have to wait and see.

“I don’t think we have anything special planned,” said Zimmers. “But if we have anything, it’ll probably be secret.”