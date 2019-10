FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo a man leaves an Apple store in Beijing. Apple on Tuesday, Sept. 10, is expected to unveil three new iPhone models that are so similar to last year’s lineup, they may be upstaged by details about the company’s upcoming video service. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (NBC) – iTunes is officially dead after Apple released its latest Mac update, the Catalina operating system.

Three separate apps will replace iTunes on the Mac; Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Podcasts.

Catalina offers a lot of new features for Macs made in 2012 or later. Some of those include Apple Arcade, Sidecar, screentime monitoring, and more security and privacy features.

The update was available on Monday