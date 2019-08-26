Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious house fire’

DENISON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they called a ‘suspicious fire.’

At around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls about a house fire at 301 Highland St. in Denison. Emergency crews got to the scene around 7:05 and reported the house as fully engulfed. They were able to put the fire out and save the house.

The sheriff’s office said no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (785) 364-2251.