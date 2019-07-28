Jackson County Sheriff’s Office offers reward for info about stolen UTV

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Jackson County deputies are searching for a UTV that was recently stolen from a local home.

Sheriff Tim Morse said the department is investigating the theft of a green camo 2004 Rhino 660 Side by Side. Someone took the UTV from a home in the 13000 block of S. Road between Mayetta and Hoyt.

They believe the theft happened sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for any information that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for stealing the UTV. If you have any information about this crime, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.